Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock traded down $8.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $805.39. 312,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,120. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $648.23 and a 1-year high of $824.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $780.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $771.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.