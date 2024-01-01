Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 1st (AEE, AIV, ALK, BIOL, COLM, GEF, GEL, INFY, JNPR, OGE)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 1st:
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
