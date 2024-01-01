Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Update

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. 93,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,170. The stock has a market cap of $522.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $49.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In other news, Director James S. Loving acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQBK

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.