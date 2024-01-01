ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $117.03 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.82. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.09.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,213,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,739,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after buying an additional 26,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

