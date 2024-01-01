EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Short Interest Update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EUDA Health Price Performance

EUDA Health stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. EUDA Health has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EUDA. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in EUDA Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EUDA Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EUDA Health by 55.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

