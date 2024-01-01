EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,400 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EverCommerce Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.03. 72,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Debby Soo sold 10,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $89,574.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at $216,313.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $39,487.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,015,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debby Soo sold 10,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $89,574.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,313.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,969 shares of company stock worth $806,063. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EverCommerce by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.