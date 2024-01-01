EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,400 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
EverCommerce Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.03. 72,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Debby Soo sold 10,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $89,574.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at $216,313.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $39,487.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,015,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debby Soo sold 10,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $89,574.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,313.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,969 shares of company stock worth $806,063. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Read More
