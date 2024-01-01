Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Derbend Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.63. 957,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

