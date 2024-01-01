Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.05% of Jacobs Solutions worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.80. 536,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,818. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.88 and a 200 day moving average of $129.58.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on J shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

