Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 56,880 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,878 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 9.2% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.