Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 650 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.2 %

AMJ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.36. 127,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,326. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

