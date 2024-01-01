Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,807,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,320,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.