Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 81,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 150,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.1 %

SPG traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,176. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.66 and its 200-day moving average is $118.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

