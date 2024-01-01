Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.22. 2,244,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,241. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

