Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 2.99% of Profire Energy worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. 204,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,164. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.57. Profire Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

