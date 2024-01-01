Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 55,989 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 42.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,121,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 637,138 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,237,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Get Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,222,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,914,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.