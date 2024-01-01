Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,443 shares of company stock worth $10,588,761 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.