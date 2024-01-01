Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $15.56 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,377 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.62. 966,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

