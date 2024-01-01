Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $24.27 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $453.24. The company had a trading volume of 832,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,247. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.83. The company has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.