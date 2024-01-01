Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,401. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Stephens cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

