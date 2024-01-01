Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.02. 1,951,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

