Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.38. 3,847,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

