Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 17,300 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.09% of HNI worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,297,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 173,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,231,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 27.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 340,273 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HNI shares. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

HNI Price Performance

NYSE:HNI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.83. 270,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,359. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. HNI’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $148,577.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $363,532.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,786.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $148,577.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,632 shares of company stock worth $2,972,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

