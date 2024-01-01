Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,438 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.70. The stock had a trading volume of 849,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.35.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

