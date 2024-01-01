Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 452 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,506,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,809. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.