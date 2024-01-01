Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $69,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,695,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,726,955. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

