Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 287,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVGN shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Evogene in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.85 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evogene to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Evogene alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EVGN

Evogene Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Evogene stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 125,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Evogene has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 354.35% and a negative return on equity of 62.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evogene by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.