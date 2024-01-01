Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 176.93%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

