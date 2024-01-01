Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Short Interest Up 42.0% in December

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the November 30th total of 7,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Evolent Health Stock Down 1.5 %

EVH traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.03. 1,044,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,175 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 499.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 340,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 283,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

