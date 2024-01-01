Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Update

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excellon Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EXNRF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.08. 15,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Excellon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources ( OTCMKTS:EXNRF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

