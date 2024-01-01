ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

EXLS traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 682,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,107. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ExlService by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,991,000 after purchasing an additional 393,557 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 65,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 91,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,689,000 after purchasing an additional 299,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

