Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Experian Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Experian stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 79,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,883. Experian has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $41.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82.
Experian Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
