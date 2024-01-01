Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Down 34.4% in December

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUO. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter valued at $479,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance

DUO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 158,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,034. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

