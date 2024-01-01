Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,070,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 16,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 41.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,868,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,160. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $13.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.73.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.