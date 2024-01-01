Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,070,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 16,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 41.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,868,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,160. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $13.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.73.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 1,162.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 206,751 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157,929 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 60,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

