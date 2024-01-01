Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Up 15.8% in December

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 618,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 156,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,108. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $541.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

