Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Short Interest Update

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 9,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. Fastly has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $270,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,123,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,606,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $3,788,304.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,056 shares in the company, valued at $23,094,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,911,631. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

