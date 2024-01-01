Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Update

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.05. 388,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.74%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 166.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

