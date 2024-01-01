Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.4 %

RACE stock opened at $338.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.55. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $372.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $354,547,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,327,000 after acquiring an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,620,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,141,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.36.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

