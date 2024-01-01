Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stake Reduced by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $64.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

