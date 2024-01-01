Financial Comparison: ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB) & CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB – Get Free Report) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ERF Wireless and CommScope’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ERF Wireless alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A ($1.83) 0.00 CommScope $9.23 billion 0.06 -$1.29 billion ($9.98) -0.28

ERF Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope. CommScope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERF Wireless, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of ERF Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of ERF Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of CommScope shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ERF Wireless and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A CommScope -26.15% -15.04% 2.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ERF Wireless and CommScope, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERF Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A CommScope 0 6 1 0 2.14

CommScope has a consensus target price of $4.39, suggesting a potential upside of 55.73%. Given CommScope’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CommScope is more favorable than ERF Wireless.

About ERF Wireless

(Get Free Report)

ERF Wireless, Inc. provides wireless broadband access solutions for the energy industry in North America. The company conducts its operations through Energy Broadband, Inc., Wireless Bundled Services Division, and Enterprise Network Services segments. It offers wireless bandwidth and related support services, including nomadic terrestrial wireless broadband circuit connectivity to the wellsite; wellsite communications equipment rental; wellsite IT support services; wellsite IT services over broadband; network monitoring and maintenance:; layer 2 secure communications connectivity products rental and services; fixed site terrestrial wireless broadband connectivity; network design and construction; production field supervisory control and data acquisition; and midstream communications, monitoring, and security solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company also provides enterprise-level wireless bandwidth product and services, such as design and implementation of custom Internet wireless bandwidth solutions, including long-term maintenance and network monitoring; reselling arrangements; and secure connectivity services through its CryptoVue product to the regional banking, healthcare, and educational sectors primarily in the rural areas of North America. In addition, it offers commercial and residential wireless bandwidth products and services comprising -speed Internet, voice over Internet protocol services, network monitoring and maintenance services, and video services to commercial businesses and residential customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home). The CCS segment provides network solutions for indoor and outdoor network applications; and fiber optic and copper connectivity and cable solutions for use in telecommunications, cable television, residential broadband networks, data centers and business enterprises. The OWN segment provides base station antennas, radio frequency filters, tower connectivity, microwave antennas, metro cell products, cabinets, steel towers, accessories, wireless Spectrum management business and Comsearch products. The NICS segment offers indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi and long-term evolution (LTE) access points, access and aggregation switches; an Internet of Things suite, on-premises and cloud-based control and management systems; and software and software-as-a-service applications. The ANS segment offers cable modem termination systems, video infrastructure, distribution and transmission equipment and cloud solutions that enable facility-based service providers to construct a state-of-the-art residential and metro distribution network. The Home segment subscriber-based solutions that support broadband and video applications. The company offers its products and services through independent distributors, specialized resellers and distributors, wireless and wireline operators, original equipment manufacturers, satellite video distributors, and system integrators, as well as directly to customers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CommScope Holding Company, Inc. in January 2011. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Claremont, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for ERF Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERF Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.