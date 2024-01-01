Financial Contrast: CBD of Denver (OTCMKTS:CBDD) versus SEA (NYSE:SE)

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) and CBD of Denver (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEA and CBD of Denver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEA $12.45 billion 1.84 -$1.65 billion $1.15 35.22 CBD of Denver N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CBD of Denver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEA.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEA 0 8 7 1 2.56 CBD of Denver 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SEA and CBD of Denver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SEA presently has a consensus price target of $68.29, suggesting a potential upside of 68.61%. Given SEA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEA is more favorable than CBD of Denver.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of SEA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEA and CBD of Denver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEA 5.44% 11.14% 4.02% CBD of Denver N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SEA beats CBD of Denver on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that provides integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including offline and online mobile wallet, and payment processing services, as well as other offerings across credit, insurtech, and digital bank services under the ShopeePay, SPayLater, SeaBank, SeaInsure, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc. engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc. and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc. in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc. is based in Centennial, Colorado. CBD of Denver Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Swiss Industry Ventures AG.

