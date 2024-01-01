Financial Contrast: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -8.24% -2.30% -1.57% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 6 13 0 2.60 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Zillow Group and ZipLink, as reported by MarketBeat.

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $52.89, indicating a potential downside of 6.74%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than ZipLink.

Risk and Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of 31.84, meaning that its stock price is 3,084% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and ZipLink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.96 billion 6.77 -$101.00 million ($0.67) -84.66 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZipLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Summary

ZipLink beats Zillow Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans. The company's Mortgages segment provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage services. Its Homes segment offers title and escrow services. The company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and Mortech, a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, as well as New Home Feed and ShowingTime+, and Bridge Interactive. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About ZipLink

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

