Financial Review: La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) vs. Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Redfin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for La Rosa and Redfin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A Redfin 1 12 0 0 1.92

Profitability

Redfin has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.48%. Given Redfin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redfin is more favorable than La Rosa.

This table compares La Rosa and Redfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa N/A N/A N/A Redfin -12.53% -957.88% -17.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares La Rosa and Redfin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $26.20 million 0.65 -$2.32 million N/A N/A Redfin $2.28 billion 0.52 -$321.14 million ($1.54) -6.70

La Rosa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redfin.

Summary

La Rosa beats Redfin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

