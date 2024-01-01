Financial Review: New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) & Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) and New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A New Fortress Energy 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Clean Energy Technologies and New Fortress Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

New Fortress Energy has a consensus price target of $43.88, indicating a potential upside of 16.29%. Given New Fortress Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and New Fortress Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -9.04% -22.82% -10.30% New Fortress Energy 17.93% 36.59% 6.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and New Fortress Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 21.98 $150,000.00 N/A N/A New Fortress Energy $2.37 billion 3.27 $194.48 million $1.89 19.96

New Fortress Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Summary

New Fortress Energy beats Clean Energy Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies



Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

About New Fortress Energy



New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. The Ships segment offers floating storage and regasification units (FRSU), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico; FRSU in Sergipe, Brazil; and LNG receiving facility in La Paz, Mexico, as well as Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

