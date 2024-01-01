Financial Survey: EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Free Report) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EFG International and Agricultural Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EFG International N/A N/A N/A Agricultural Bank of China 20.66% 9.70% 0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EFG International and Agricultural Bank of China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EFG International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Agricultural Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

EFG International pays an annual dividend of C$0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. EFG International pays out 128.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agricultural Bank of China pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agricultural Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EFG International and Agricultural Bank of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EFG International N/A N/A N/A C$0.14 77.80 Agricultural Bank of China $178.94 billion 0.75 $38.51 billion $2.52 3.81

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than EFG International. Agricultural Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EFG International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China beats EFG International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EFG International

EFG International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, wealth management, and asset management services. It offers investment solutions, including discretionary mandates, structured products, trading services, and Islamic solutions; wealth planning and trust services; credit and financing services, such as Islamic, property, and investment financing; and eBanking services, including mobile banking and security services. The company also provides other banking services consisting of custody, foreign exchange and treasury, and trading services, as well as accounts and cards, and metals; and supports independent asset managers to set up private label funds. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, and the Middle East. EFG International AG was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

