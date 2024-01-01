Financial Survey: United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) & United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get United Bancorporation of Alabama alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and United Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorporation of Alabama $61.78 million 2.38 $18.68 million $7.31 5.69 United Bancorp $29.97 million 2.45 $8.66 million $1.55 8.28

Profitability

United Bancorporation of Alabama has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorporation of Alabama 34.72% 26.78% 1.93% United Bancorp 22.64% 15.44% 1.09%

Dividends

United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of United Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Bancorporation of Alabama and United Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

United Bancorporation of Alabama beats United Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

About United Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.