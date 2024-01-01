First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Update

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FAF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.44. 414,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,172. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.31.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,453,000 after acquiring an additional 329,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,994,000 after acquiring an additional 473,961 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

