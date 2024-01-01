First Bancorp Inc ME Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Bancorp Inc ME trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $255.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.37 and a 200 day moving average of $179.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $261.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

