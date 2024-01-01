First Bancorp Inc ME Has $823,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Bancorp Inc ME reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in General Electric were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $127.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $129.20.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

