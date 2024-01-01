First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.
First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.10. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $333.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.79. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $41.03.
First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.
First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.
