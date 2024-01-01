First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Business Financial Services

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.10. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $333.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.79. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $41.03.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.