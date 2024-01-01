First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Update

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $99,907.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,741.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

